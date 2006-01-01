The Community Canvas
We have spent the last 15 years building and participating in communities and found tremendous joy in them. And we have come to realize that while every community is as unique as the humans in it, many of them share a similar, underlying structure.
Based on our own experience and with the generous help of leading community builders, we have identified the first version of this structure and turned it into an openly accessible framework: the Community Canvas.
We hope this will provide a template for people to build more meaningful communities and bring as much joy to your lives as communities have brought to ours!
Key questions
For each of the 17 themes, we have identified a set of questions that will help find the right answers for your own community. We provide worksheets to make the questions actionable.
Reflections
While the Canvas doesn't give answers, we provide further background for each of the 17 themes, based on our observations and feedback from leading community builders. In future versions we're going to include case studies for each theme.
Learn more about the Canvas
Why, how and for whom we developed it, and how we define the word “community”.
Get Started
The 3 Sections and each of the 17 Themes covered in detail with key questions, further background and observations.
Download PDF, 61 pages
Worksheets
- Answer the questions of the Canvas for your own community.
- The Visual Summary has all themes and one key question on one page. PDF.
- The comprehensive Google Doc lists each of the 17 themes with all questions, ideal for choosing what is relevant to your needs and creating your own community strategy.
Summary
Doc
Get Involved
Help us Improve it
We look at the Canvas as work in progress and we are incredibly grateful for any feedback or advice you might have on how we can improve future versions (and a sincere thank you to everyone who has helped develop it so far).
- How can we make it more valuable and practical for community builders across the globe?
- What is working for you?
- What are we missing?
- What examples would be useful to include?
- What communities would make good case studies?
- What research - academic and otherwise - should we look at for further study?
Please reach out to us (contacts below) and already in advance, thank you!
